FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Fairfield County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 22 near Stone Wall Cemetery Road, earlier Tuesday morning.

Troopers confirmed two people have died in the crash.

Both directions of U.S. 22 are closed while troopers continue to investigate.