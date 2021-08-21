Two people dead in crash on Route 35 in Jackson County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a double-vehicle crash killed two people on Route 35 at Clary Road Friday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say 70-year-old Gary Hammond of Jackson, Ohio, was driving northbound from Dixon Run Road to Clary Road in a Ford F-150. Gary Carrier, 43, of Charleston, WV, was driving northwest on Route 35 in a Dodge Challenger.

OSHP say both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road after the Dodge struck the Ford.

63-year-old Kathleen Hammond was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Ford-150 and was transported to Holzer Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to OSHP. Carrier was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gary Hammond was flown by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV, due to the severity of his injuries.

The right lane of Route 35 and Clary Road were shut down for four hours.