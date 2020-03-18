Two people arrested after child falls from truck, gets hit by another vehicle

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman are under arrest after the woman’s 15-month-old child fell from their truck and was run over by another vehicle Monday morning.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the child was med flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital Monday where he is in critical condition.

A pickup truck driven by Fransy Espinnoza Caballero, 19, of Ruston, Louisiana, was traveling south on CR 271 when the driver attempted to pull left into a driveway, at which point the child was thrown from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

A red Jeep that was following the truck was unable to avoid the child and ran him over, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Caballero was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. The child’s mother, Angel M. Simpson, 23, from the Coshocton area, was charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The incident remains under investigation.