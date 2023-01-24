COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of Kuhlwein Road in Prairie Township. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and ran off the west side of the road.

The car then reportedly hit a ditch, drove through yards, and went airborne before striking a tree and electric pole. FCSO deputies, the Prairie Township Fire Department and Pleasant Township Fire Department responded to the scene and found one person was ejected from the car. The driver and the rear passenger who was ejected were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:08 a.m.

A third person sitting in the front passenger side of the car was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.