Two Ohio University students die in Athens crash

ATHENS, Oh (WCMH) — Two people identified as Ohio University Students were killed in a crash in the city of Athens around 8:30 Sunday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Laiken Nicole Salyers of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and 20-year-old Richard R. Turner of East Orange, New Jersey, were driving eastbound on Dairy Lane when they lost control of their 2013 Chevy Cruz.

Authorities say the car slid on the ice-covered roadway, before overturning and becoming partially submerged in a creek.

Ohio University issued the following statement following the accident:

It is with great sadness that we confirm Laiken Salters, a fourth-year student in Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Richard Turner, a second-year student in Ohio University’s University College, have passed away as the result of a tragic accident. Our hearts go out to their families during the difficult time. The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss. Statement from Ohio University

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 740-593-6611.