Two OSU students robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety alert after two students were robbed of their cell phones at gunpoint Friday night.

According to the safety notice, two female students were approached from behind by four male suspects at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Chittenden Avenue.

One of the victims said she was pushed in the chest by one of the suspects, who then pointed a gun at her and demanded her cell phone and password. The second victim said she was pushed to the ground by a different suspect, who then also demanded her cell phone and password.

No injuries were reported.

Other than the fact they were men, there is no suspect information available.