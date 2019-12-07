Two Ohio University organizations placed on disciplinary probation

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio University organizations have been placed on disciplinary probation this week after the university suspended their operations earlier this year.

The Acacia Fraternity and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity were both placed on disciplinary probation on Dec. 3, according to the school’s student organization web site.

The probation is scheduled to last until Dec. 3, 2021 for Acacia and Dec. 3, 2020 for Alpha Kappa Psi.

The university describes disciplinary probation as the following:

Sanction imposed for a designated period of time. Further violation of prohibited conduct as outlined in Part D of the Student Code of Conduct may result in further disciplinary action up to and including disciplinary suspension or disciplinary expulsion. Periodic probationary meetings may also be required. All assigned conditions of sanction must be completed prior to the conclusion of disciplinary probation; otherwise the disciplinary probation will remain in effect.

Four other student organizations are currently also on disciplinary probation.

There is no indication as to what Acacia or Alpha Kappa Psi did to be placed on probation.

In October, OU suspended all Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities on its Athens campus after allegations of hazing. In addition, three sororities, one professional fraternity, and the school’s marching band were also suspended due to hazing allegations.

There is no indication that Acacia or Alpha Kappa Psi were accused of hazing.