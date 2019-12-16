Two Ohio University student organizations on disciplinary probation until 2021

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio University organizations previously under conduct review have been put on probation for the next two years, with one facing a hazing allegation.

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the Theta Tau Engineering fraternity were both placed on disciplinary probation this week until the fall of 2021.

Theta Tau is on probation until Dec. 12, 2021, for selling/furnishing/distributing alcohol, alcohol/student organization, and hazing: mental stress, according to the OU student organization website.

According to the webpage, the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity is on probation until Oct. 2, 2021, for disruptive conduct and failure to comply.

OU defines disciplinary probation as:

Sanction imposed for a designated period of time. Further violation of prohibited conduct as outlined in Part D of the Student Code of Conduct may result in further disciplinary action up to and including disciplinary suspension or disciplinary expulsion. Periodic probationary meetings may also be required. All assigned conditions of sanction must be completed prior to the conclusion of disciplinary probation; otherwise the disciplinary probation will remain in effect.

Ohio University suspended operations of all Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities on its Athens campus in October after allegations of hazing.

Students have alleged forced excessive drinking, stripping, and grueling exercise, as well as long periods of confinement in basements, during a university probe into hazing by student organizations.