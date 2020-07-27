Two Ohio students walking 95 miles to raise $10k for Wounded Warrior Project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Rucking today, saving lives tomorrow,” is the motto for Joshua Hettler, Ben Herdman and Robert Mills’ journey across Ohio.

The three central Ohio men have decided to walk 95 miles from Carroll to Dayton. The group says it was Joshua’s idea to take the challenge.

Joshua shares that he saw another man online walking 150 miles to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. That’s when he decided he would do the same thing as part of his senior project and to raise money for veterans.

“This will go to any veterans that need our help and if [they’re] struggling,” he said. “It hurts my heart becase they served and they sacrificed so much and this is in honor of them.”

Hettler and Herdman hope to one day serve in the Army.

“Doing something bigger than myself that’s what I’m going to find going into the Army,” said Herdman.

Mills is currently a sergeant in the Army who has recruited and mentored them.

“This is the future of the military is what you’re looking at. These kids that have such drive and determination to make it from point A to point B,” shared Mills. “I feel extremely honored being able to be with them walk with them [and[ feel the pain with them..”

For more information on their fundraiser and to donate, click here.