Four more overnight shootings in central Ohio, one critical

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four more overnight shootings have been reported in the Columbus area.

The first happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the Marathon Gas Station on E. Hudson St.

Police say two men who were arguing produced guns and began firing at each other. A 44-year old man was shot in the back and drove himself to Ohio State University Hospital.

The second man, 23, was shot in the chest with the bullet piercing his lung. Police gave the man first aid to keep him from suffocating, then transported him to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of W. Broad St., police say a 43-year old man was in a rear parking lot when he was shot in the upper leg.

He was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The next shooting took place around 5 a.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Brentwood Lake Dr. near Blacklick Woods Metro Park.

Police say the 48-year old victim was found sitting on the ground with a gunshot wound to the hip. He told police that he was outside when he was shot but did not get a good look at the shooter.

He is also in stable condition.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.