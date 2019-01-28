Two more lawsuits filed against Mount Carmel, doctor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two more lawsuits have been filed against Mount Carmel and now-fired Doctor William Husel.

The total number of lawsuits filed against the hospital and doctor now stands at eight.

Jeremia Hodge, better known as Sue to her friends and family, was taken to the emergency room at Mount Carmel West on April 1, 2018. She was complaining of shortness of breath.

Tests ruled out any signs of a heart attack, according to the complaint. Shortly after being taken to the ICU, the Hodge family had their first encounter with Dr. William Husel.

“Stephen specifically asked, ‘Is there any chance that she could recover?’ And his response was, ‘There is no chance,’” said David Schroyer, the attorney representing the Hodge family. “We have discovered that the amount of Fentanyl that was administered was 800 micrograms and an addition to the 800 micrograms, 6 milligrams of versed was given.”

Sue’s death records say she died from diabetic complications.

“Why? Why would you do this to so many people? You’re supposed to be trusted,” said Stephen Hodge, Jeremia’s son.

A lawsuit was also filed by the family of 85-year-old Norma Welch. According to attorneys, Welch died on May 4, 2015 after being given a 400 microgram dose of fentanyl, followed 13 minutes later by a 500 microgram dose. She died within 20 minutes.

According to attorneys, Welch was hospitalized on April 30, 2015 after being found at home. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and stabilized in the ICU.

On May 3, Norma’s condition worsened as she had heart rhythm abnormalities and increased confusion, due to presumed sepsis. Norma was a DNR patient, and her son and grandson were travelling to the hospital to see her before she passed. However, before they arrived, the lethal doses of Fentanyl were ordered and given, and she passed away within 20 minutes on May 4, 2015, at around 12:30 AM. Her son and grandson arrived later that day.

We would only use those doses in extreme situations, routinely in the operating room for a patient who is actively undergoing either cardiac or trauma surgery with very careful monitoring, but in terms of a patient such as Mrs. Austin, who had been stabilized on life support, there would be no reason to give more than 100 and maximally 200 micrograms of fentanyl,” Schwieger explained.

A spokeswoman from Mount Carmel has said state and federal laws prevent anyone with the hospital from commenting on specific cases.