COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been almost two months since restaurants have been able to open their doors to the public once again, but with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, many are re-evaluating their operating plans.

“It was an easy decision made in a difficult situation,” said Corey Schlosser, general manager of Wold Ridge Brewing.

Some restaurants like Wolf Ridge are not taking any chances and decided to close indoor dining because of the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Ultimately, we’re a family-owned business and they’ve been watching the numbers and the numbers are rising,” Schlosser said. “They’re not in our favor and ultimately, our staff and guests health comes first.”

“It’s uncertain times, to be honest with you,” Schlosser added. “Every restaurant and every bar is trying to do everything they can to survive.”

Other restaurants like Tasi in the Short North, delayed their openings from the very beginning.

“It’s been a process, not an easy process,” Tasi owner Tasi Rigsby said.

The restaurant is taking extra steps to make sure it can and will stay open.

“The sanitation, that was something that needed to be in place from the beginning. Is it easy in the restaurant business? No. It takes more time because, before, we would wipe a table down and now we’re wiping seats and tables, everything. What took five minutes now takes eight minutes at a table. There is more staff and less seats. How to make those numbers work? Well we’re working with that,” noted Rigsby. “It’s not easy.”

But one of the main concerns and something that’s out of the business owners’ control is what the staff is doing outside of work. Rigsby says this is something she monitors very heavily.

“It’s tough as an owner to be so hard on your staff,” she said.

John Barker with the Ohio Restaurant Association said many of these restaurants are starting to feel the effects of lower volume.

“They don’t see the way to stay open, especially if they’re a sit-down restaurant that doesn’t have a patio,” Barker said, adding that a lot of these restaurants are seeing higher bills for personal protective equipment (PPE), barriers, and the basics. He said a lot of restaurants are just trying to stay afloat with the guidelines set in place.

One thing that has been consistent is the number of restaurants that have stayed open. Baker said about 80 percent of the restaurants in Ohio are open.

Over at Wolf Ridge, they hope that they can open again soon, but for now, they just have to wait and see what happens.

“I do see, as the cases rise, more people starting to take away that dine-in service, but I’m hoping they can still survive throughout this,” Schlosser said.

Schlosser said it will not reopen its dining room until cases decline and it’s safer for employees and guests.