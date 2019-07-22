Two men tied to MS-13 plead guilty to several murder charges, agree to life in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have agreed to serve life in prison after pleading guilty in an MS-13 related racketeering case.

Two other men tied to MS-13 have also agreed to plead guilty and potentially serve 35-40 years in prison.

Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera (aka Momia), 34, of Columbus, and Jose Bonilla-Mejia (aka Espia), 30, of Santa Maria, Calif., both pled guilty Monday to several murder charges and have both agreed to serve life in prison without the possibility of release.

According to the United State Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Aguilar-Rivera officially pled guilty to conspiring to commit racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering. Aguilar-Rivera accepted responsibility for participating in five murders, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release.

Bonilla-Mejia has agreed to accept responsibility for his role in three murders. His plea agreement has yet to be accepted by a judge and will be considered at a later date.

In February 2018, 23 people were indicted and alleged to be members and associates of MS-13 in Columbus.

The indictment charged the individuals in a racketeering conspiracy, which included five murders as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses, and immigration-related violations.

Among the charges listed in the 2018 indictment are:

the December 2016 killing of Jose Mendez, a suspected confidential informant, in Perry County

the November 2008 murder of Ramon Ramos on Lockbourne Road in Columbus

the mid-2015 murder of Carlos Serrano-Ramos, a suspected rival gang member, near Innis Road in Columbus

the November 2015 murder of Wilson Villeda near Innis Road in Columbus

the December 2016 murder of Salvador Martinez-Diaz, a suspected rival gang member, on Melroy Avenue in Columbus

According to the state’s attorney’s office, the killings often involved the defendants using weapons like machetes, knives, and hammers to attack and kill their victims. In two of the murders, the victims were stabbed and slashed with bladed weapons before being buried in a nearby park.

Plea agreements were also filed Monday for two other defendants in the case.

Both Jose Manuel Romero-Parada (aka Russo), 24, of Columbus, and Jose Salvador Gonzalez-Campos (aka Danger), 28, of Columbus, have agreed to plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and accept responsibility for taking part in multiple homicides and other gang-related crimes, including drug trafficking, extortion and money laundering.

Attorneys for both sides have recommended a sentence of 35 to 40 years in prison for Romero-Parada and Gonzalez-Campos.

At future hearings, Chief Judge Sargus will consider the recommended terms of imprisonment and determine the ultimate sentences to impose.