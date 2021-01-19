Two men sentenced to prison for March 2020 pawn shop armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Columbus men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a March 2020 armed robbery of a local pawn shop.

According to U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers, Southern District of Ohio, Demetrius Braxton, 23, and De’onte Peoples, 19, both pleaded guilty to one count each of robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Braxton was sentenced to 74 months in prison Tuesday while Peoples was sentenced last week to 76 months in prison.

According to court documents, it was Peoples’ idea to commit the March 5 robbery at Lev’s Pawn Shop on Morse Road. Peoples and Braxton drove to the pawn shop at approximately 2 p.m. in Peoples’ vehicle, court documents state.

The men entered the store carrying firearms and wearing face masks and plastic bags over their shoes, with Peoples also carrying a black suitcase. According to court records, the men demanded three shop employees fill the suitcase with guns and jewelry from the store’s display cases.

A customer entered the store as the robbery was happening. Peoples took the man’s wallet, looked over its contents, and then threw it back at him, according to court documents.

As Peoples and Braxton left the store, one of them yelled he would kill anyone who called the police, court documents state.

In total, the men left the store with 27 firearms, more than 200 pieces of jewelry, and approximately $2,700 in cash.