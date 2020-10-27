Two men indicted for stealing USPS mail and operating counterfeit check cashing enterprise

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Traffic passes the federal courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Lawyers representing human trafficking victims want a series of lawsuits alleging hotels across the country ignored signs of trafficking on their premises consolidated into a single federal case in the Columbus courthouse. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Grand Jury returned a RICO indictment against Shawn Lipsey, 38, and Roy Scott, 39, in a 21-count indictment, including charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forgery, possessing criminal tools, and aggravated possession of drugs.

“The two ring leaders in this criminal enterprise supervised and directed 17 individuals to cash 89 forged checks with a combined face value of $101,578.78,” Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020, the operation unlawfully stole checks from the U.S. mail and would then counterfeit and cash checks using the stolen bank account information, signatures, and various business logos from businesses, individuals, and government entities, including the following victims: City of Bexley, Worthington Christian Schools, Hydrotech Irrigation, Microcom Corp, Leo’s Mexican Market, Sign Vision co., Link Construction Group, Champion OPCO, PCMS Datafit, Brown Memorial Inc., Walt’s Food Center, and Chiller LLC.

“Search warrants were executed at the homes of Lipsey and Scott and numerous items were seized from both homes, including computers, check stock, and stolen mail. Drugs and a loaded handgun were also seized from Scott’s home,” O’Brien said.