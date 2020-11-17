Two men indicted after shooting out windows of COTA bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two men were indicted for shooting out the windows of a COTA bus during a protest, according Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien

Gage A. Patrick, 18, and Salvatore J. Sowell, 24 were charged with two counts of vandalism, inducing panic, and disrupting public services. The damages are estimated to be over $5,000.

According to O’Brien, the men used a pellet gun during a protest on June 24 around 6:30 p.m., near West Broad and Front streets adjacent to City Hall.

Sowell was also charged with tampering with evidence. The police report states, he hid the pellet gun before being arrested.