Two men arrested after shooting in Marion injures woman

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Marion men have been arrested after a shooting Friday morning hospitalized a woman.

According to Marion Police, Mickayla K. Edwards, 20, of Marion, has been arrested for felonious assault, while Cali R. Parrish, 19, also of Marion, has been arrested for complicity to felonious assault. Both were taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting formal charges.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of Fahey Street at approximately 11:35 a.m. for reports of a woman being shot. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The victim was taken to Marion General Hospital and later transferred by helicopter to Grant Medical Center. Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

“The rash of gun violence that Marion is experiencing is extremely worrisome to the police department and to the community. These incredibly violent incidents are becoming more and more common, but the Marion Police Department is committed to bringing those who resort to gun violence to justice” said Marion Police Major Jay McDonald in a statement.