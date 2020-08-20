Two local moms bring diverse books into local elementary schools

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)–As the world watched in horror and disbelief the life of George Floyd being taken by a police officer, Upper Arlington mom Julia Hanna had an epiphany.

“It really made me as the mother of a bi-racial daughter want to do something”, said Hanna. “I was feeling a little bit helpless.”

“We live in Upper Arlington, which is a great community but the reality is she would be most likely one of the only Black children in school. For me, I wanted to become more of an ally than just her mother and really put myself in her shoes as she’s going through school and really make sure that the books in schools, she can see herself in them.”

After posting about her idea to put books about diversity and inclusion in elementary school libraries on social media, she couldn’t believe how quickly the community responded.

“Within 5 days, my personal Venmo acocunt had $6,000 in it and I told Kat, I brought her into the conversation, that there was a much bigger project here,” said Hanna.

Kat DePizzo is the mom of two daughters. Her oldest is a part of the LGBT community.

“If you’re not exposed to diverse communities, and we live in wonderful communities but they’re not very diverse, if you don’t see that around you every day, you may not have the same sympathy or understanding,” said DePizzo.

Together, the two co-founded the Harper’s Corner Foundation, named after Julia’s 5-year-old daughter. The mission is to expand minds and grow hearts, one book a time.

“Books are amazing tools to help teach kids to learn just about each other and what is outside their communities,” said DePizzo. “It also is a really good tool for educators, parents and the schools to use as a conversation starter. A lot of these topics, they’re challenging sometimes. You don’t know how to start that conversation.”

So far, Harper’s Corner has partnered with all five elementary schools in Upper Arlington, all three in Bexley and three in Worthington and have donated almost 1,000 books, but Julia and Kat have bigger plans.

“With the donations we’ve made so far, we’re going to make an impact on 6,000 children with the 11 schools that we are in,” said Hanna. “But our intention is to be in every Central Ohio elementary school impacting all 80,000 children.”

Two moms on a mission to stamp out racism, one book at a time.

“Being able to go in and donate books that showed stories about my daughter, about Harper, and so many other kids that weren’t there before, and probably never were for some of them, was probably was one of the greatest wins and meaningful moments for me and for Julia,” said DePizzo. “That is going to stick with us and drive us forward to get into as many schools as we can because we are a force to be reckoned with.”

If you want more information on how you can donate to Harper’s Corner Foundation, visit their Instagram page here https://www.instagram.com/harperscornerbooks/