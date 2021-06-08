Two juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two juveniles were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a report of a shooting in Clinton Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at the Northern Lights Shopping Center at approximately 4:39 p.m.

Police said the victims were found on 1700 block of Lancashire Road, which is where Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Clinton Township Police found them.

Police said one victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A condition on the second victim is not available.

No further information is available at this time.