COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured and a portion of I-270 south is closed following a crash on the west side of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, two people were hospitalized, both in stable condition, following the crash.

The right two lanes of I-270 southbound near West Broad Street and Sullivant Avenue will be closed “for a while,” police said. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.