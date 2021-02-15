Two injured in shootout in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two 20-year-old men were injured during what Columbus Police called a shootout Monday afternoon in west Columbus.

Police said that at approximately 2:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Vista Drive for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, one of the victims was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital. The second victim later arrived at a different hospital.

Police said both men were in the area of the 1300 block of Thacker Court when a shootout occurred between unknown people.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.