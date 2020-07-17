Two injured in shooting on the northwest side of Marion County

by: NBC4 staff

 MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a shooting after two people were injured on the Northwest side of Marion early Friday morning.

The Marion Police Department responded the 340 block of Avondale Ave. at 4:45 a.m. According to investigators, an adult female was transported to the Marion General-Ohio Health hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A teenage male was transported Marion General and later transferred to Nationwide Children’s with serious injuries.

MPD Officers remain on scene as of noon Friday. Investigators are following up on leads and this continues to be an active investigation. 

If anyone has information relating to this shooting incident, please call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the Marion Law Enforcement Tips Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).

