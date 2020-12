COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a report of a shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday evening.

According to police, two people were shot while in the area of the 600 block of Rhoades Avenue around 5 p.m.

Both victims are currently being treated at a local hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not available at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.