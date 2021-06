Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night near the Mount Vernon section of Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the scene on the 300 block of North Monroe Avenue at approximately 10:59 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Grant Medical Center while the second was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

No further information is available.