COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 2:56 p.m. in the parking lot of a store on the 2200 block of Mock Road.

One of the victims is in critical condition while the second is in serious condition.

Police said multiple people are being detained, but their roles in the incident are unclear.

There is no further information available at this time.