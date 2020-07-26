Two injured in shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were shot in east Columbus, early Sunday.

The Columbus Division of Police says patrol officers were dispatched to East 5th Avenue and Joyce Avenue on the report of a shooting at 2:12 a.m.

Two males, 21 and 19, were found by patrol officers with gunshot wounds near the ‘Story Lounge’.

The 21-year-old man was in extreme critical condition and the 19-year-old male was in stable condition when transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.

