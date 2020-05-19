Two injured in shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured following a shooting in northeast Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of Jermain Drive.

Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. The condition of the second victim is not known.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Columbus Police are on the scene continuing to investigate.