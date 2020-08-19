Two injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured, one critically, following an automobile accident in northeast Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the crash involving at least two vehicles happened near the intersection of Westerville Road and Agler Road at approximately 9:30 p.m.

One victim had to be extricated from a vehicle and has been taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

A second victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable conditon.

Columbus Police remain on the scene investigating the accident.