Two injured in morning shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured when a man fired a gun into their vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Columbus Police, the victims, a 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were driving in the are of South High Street and Frederick Street when an unknown man who was walking on the road fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle.

The victims then drove to a relative’s home on Hart Road.

The man was hit in the leg and the woman was hit in the right side of her face.

Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is a white man. No other details were released.