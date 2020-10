Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple 911 calls were received around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday with reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Franshire West in Franklin Township.

One person is in critical condition and another person is in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.