COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured after two separate shootings in the Hilltop area Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the first shooting happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Wayne Avenue. The second happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on the 600 block of South Wheatland Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

There is no further information available at this time.