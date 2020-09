COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash which involved a COTA bus Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Olentangy River Road.

Two people were taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

COTA said that while the bus driver was shaken up, none of the passengers on the bus at the time were injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.