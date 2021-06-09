Five injured following shooting, car crash in South Linden

Scene of a reported shooting and car crash at the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue on June 9, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people were taken to a local hospital after Columbus Police responded to a call of a shooting and car accident in South Linden Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East 11th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at approximately 8:44 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a wrecked car at the scene. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

Three other people were also taken to Grant and are also in stable condition. Their injuries are believed to be related to the crash.

A fifth person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said there was only one vehicle at the scene of the crash.

No further information is available at this time.