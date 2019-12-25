Two hospitalized following Hocking County crash

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are hospitalized after a crash on State Route 180 in Rockbridge, Hocking County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Quentin Heightland, 27, of Rockbridge, was traveling west on SR 180 at approximately 2 p.m.

OSHP said Heightland’s truck crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming 2001 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Stephen Weis, 60, of Logan.

Heightland was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Weis was flown to Grant Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP troopers were assisted at the scene by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, Logan Fire Department, and ODOT.