Three injured following crash in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people are hospitalized after a traffic accident on the city’s west side Tuesday night, according to Columbus Police.

Three victims have been taken to local hosptials after an accident at West Broad Street and North Central Avenue, police said. One of the victims is in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, one is in stable at Grant and a third victim is in stable at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, police said.

No further details are available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

