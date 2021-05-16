Two injured following crash in Marion County

PROSPECT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle struck a car in Prospect Township in Marion County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sherry E. Krouse, 62, of Marion, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox north on Gooding Road. At the same time, Michael K. Hatfield, 39, of Cardington, was traveling west on SR-47 on a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

OSHP said Krouse failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the intersection, and was hit by the motorcycle. Krouse’s vehicle drove off the side of Gooding Road, hitting a guy wire.

Hatfield was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Krouse was taken to Marion General Hospital with minor injuries.

Three passengers in Krouse’s vehicle were taken to Marion General Hospital with no injuries.

OSHP said Hatfield was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Occupants of the Equinox were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.