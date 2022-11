COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Columbus police are unsure what the pickup truck hit, and the crash remains under investigation.