COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police.

Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash.

At least two people were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition and another in life-threatening condition. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

CPD state the road has been shutdown at this time.