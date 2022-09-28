REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a car crashed into a pole near an AutoZone store on East Broad Street, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers were sent to the 8000 block of East Broad St. in Reynoldsburg and found a car has crashed into a pole. Two people sustained injuries and both were taken to Mount Carmel East: One with life-threatening injuries and another was listed in stable condition.

The crash has closed East Broad St. between Cedar Cliff and Meijer Drive as authorities continue to clear the scene, per CPD. As well, it caused over 1,700 power outages with an estimated restoration time of 11:30 a.m. Visit AEP Ohio for power-outage updates.

No further information is known at this time.