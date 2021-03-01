Two injured after being hit by vehicle in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, the accident happened on Refugee Road near Winchester Pike at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

A police spokesperson did not know if the vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.

Refugee Road at Winchester Pike is closed in both directions as police investigate the scene.