Two injured after being shocked by power lines in Dublin

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after being shocked by power lines in the Dublin area.

A spokesperson with the city of Dublin tells NBC4 two painters were working in the area of Edinburgh Road, just before 8am, Tuesday, when a 30-foot ladder they were using came in contact with a live power line.

Both were taken to area hospitals in critical but stable condition.

The spokesperon states that it is estimated that workers took about 7,000 volts.

