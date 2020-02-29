Two in Hocking County may face animal neglect charges for dead dogs found in apartment

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Logan men could face animal neglect charges after officials said they found two deceased pitbulls inside an apartment earlier this week.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy went to an apartment on North Spring Street early Wednesday morning after being informed of an animal welfare call received by the Logan Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint, a Hocking County Sheriff’s Deputy was invited into the apartment by the two male residents. When he entered the apartment, the deputy saw two metal crates, each with a dead dog inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the men who lives in the apartment allegedly told a sheriff’s deputy that he noticed the dogs, who he said were his, had died sometime over the weekend or Monday, and that he did not take care of the bodies because he had no place to bury them.

One of the dogs was a female pitbull who was found in a crate in the living room of the apartment. According to a criminal complaint, the dog was approximately four years old. The deputy said he saw a container of dry dog food inside the crate.

“I could not determine if the food had been there prior to death or staged afterwards,” the deputy wrote in a criminal complaint. He added there was no water in the crate.

The second dog was a male pitbull that was found inside a crate in the kitchen. This dog was also approximately four years old. The deputy wrote in the complaint that there was no food or water in the crate.

According to the criminal complaint, the dogs did not show signs of trying to escape the crates.

A second man who lived in the apartment said the female dog did not eat sometimes because she was “depressed from being separated from the other dog.” He added the dogs were separated because they would sometimes fight.

The sheriff’s office and the Hocking County Humane Society are investigating the incident to determine a cause of death.

The identities of the suspects are being withheld until formal charges are filed.