Two critical after two separate shootings within minutes of each other in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two people were both in critical condition after two separate shootings within minutes of each other Sunday night.
The first shooting happened near the 11th Avenue Ramp on I-71 South at approximately 5:58 p.m.
The second shooting happened at Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road at 6:04 p.m.
According to police on the scene, the victim was dropped off at a Sunoco gas station after he was shot. The victim is likely to survive his injuries, police said.
No further information is available at this time.