Two critical after two separate shootings within minutes of each other in Columbus

Scene of shooting at I-71 South and 11th Avenue.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two people were both in critical condition after two separate shootings within minutes of each other Sunday night.

The first shooting happened near the 11th Avenue Ramp on I-71 South at approximately 5:58 p.m.

The second shooting happened at Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road at 6:04 p.m.

According to police on the scene, the victim was dropped off at a Sunoco gas station after he was shot. The victim is likely to survive his injuries, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

Scene of shooting at Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road