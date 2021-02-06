Two dead, two hospitalized after car falls into water near Scioto River

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are dead while two others are hospitalized after police said a car fell into the water near the Scioto River Saturday evening.

According to Columbus Police, a sedan flipped over the median at Dublin Road and I-670 East at approximately 5:04 p.m.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Fire Chief Steve Martin, a driver on the I-670 entrance ramp was flagged down by a person coming up the embankment from the water. That driver then called 911.

Martin said an adult man, an 18-year-old, and two young teens were in the car at the time of the accident. Martin said the 18-year-old and one of the teens were the two victims who died as a result of the crash.

One of the teens was pronounced dead en route to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while the 18-year-old was pronounced on the way to Grant Medical Center.

The second teenage victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition, while the man was taken to Ohio State University-Main Hospital also in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.