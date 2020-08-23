Two hospitalized following two separate shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after two separate shootings Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, a victim was taken to Doctor’s Hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the 500 block of Brandenberry Court West at approximately 7:18 p.m.

A second person was shot at approximately 7:32 p.m. on the 1800 block of Denune Avenue at approximately 7:32 p.m. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No further information is available on either shooting at this time.