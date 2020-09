GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Grove City Saturday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Norton Road.

The victims have been taken to Doctors West Hospital in critical condition.

Norton Road is currently closed between Johnson Road and Oakhurst Road as the crash is investigated.

No further information is available at this time.