Two hospitalized following crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Athens County Saturday evening.

According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Luhrig Road at approximately 6:05 p.m.

According to OSHP, a Honda Civic, driven by Skylar Brown, 28, of New Plymouth, drove left of center and was struck by a Toyota Camry, driven by Gryphon Beyerle, 21, of Willoughby Hills. Both vehicles then left the road with the Honda overturning, coming to rest on its roof.

Brown had to be extracted from the Honda. He was taken to O’Bleness Hospital and then to Grant Medical Center for injuries sustained as a result of the crash. Anthony Stanzi, 20, of Athens, ws a passenger in the Toyota and was taken to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Beyerle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Athens Police Department, Athens County EMS, and Richland Fire Department assisted at the scene.