COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured in a shooting near Argyle Park in Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Joyce Avenue at approximately 3:25 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to Grant Medical Center and the other to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Both have non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been detained, police said.

No further information is available.