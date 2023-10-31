COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in serious condition after a hit-and-run on the west side of the city.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were taken to Grant Medical Center after a crash occurred at the intersection of Fisher Road and Hague Avenue near Interstate 70 in Franklin Township.

Columbus police originally reported that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. and that two people were hospitalized. The FCSO said one person was listed in serious condition.

Fisher Road heading west is currently closed at Hague Avenue while the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 614-525-6113.