Two drug arrests in separate counties

HOCKING COUNTY, OHIO (WCMH) — Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Shelly Ward, 47, of McArthur, Ohio for Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third-degree felony.

Shelly Ward arrested and charged with Aggrivated Trafficking in Drugs

Investigators were running an interdiction patrol in Haydenville, Ohio when they noticed Ward. According to a news release, the 47-year-old had a warrant for her arrest. After officers pulled her over on U.S. 33, they noticed “criminal indicators” and requested a K-9.

The police dog sniffed the air, according to the release, and indicated the presence of drugs. Detectives searched Ward’s vehicle and found heroin, methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, digital scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. Ward is locked up at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Heidi Arms is arrested after three police agencies execute a search warrant at residence.

In Crawford County, the sheriff’s office teamed up with the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, METRICH drug task force, and the Bucyrus Police Department when servicing a search warrant at 4306 State Route 598 in Crestline, Ohio. The warrant came as a result of a complaint of methamphetamine being sold from the address.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Heidi Arms and charged her with possession of methamphetamine a second-degree felony. Arms is in jail at the Crawford County Justice Center. The prosecutor is reviewing the case for additional charges.